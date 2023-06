New Delhi: Airbus will offer drone pilot training course in Bengaluru from 26 June, the European aircraft manufacturer said on Tuesday .

The five-day programme has been approved by the civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The course has been designed for micro and small drones. The course will include theory and flying lessons.

The company will employ DGCA-approved Airbus instructors who will provide theoretical training covering topics such as drone rules, basic principles of flight, air traffic control procedures, maintenance, operations, and aerodynamics.

The students will receive drone flying lessons, including simulator training and practical flying lessons at an Airbus-approved facility in Bengaluru. Only those who have completed class 10 and are between the age of 18 and 65 with a valid Indian passport will be eligible to apply for the programme. Candidates will be required to produce a medical certificate of fitness to undergo the training and to operate the drones.

Students will be awarded a certificate from Airbus after successful completion of the course.

"We wholeheartedly welcome Airbus' initiative to launch a drone pilot training program in our country. Airbus' entry into drone training will contribute to the overall development of the drone ecosystem in India," Smit Shah, President, Drone Federation of India said.

According to industry estimates, nearly 60,000 drones operate in India including 20,000-30,000 recreational devices. As of January, there were 41 drone schools across the country, and more are on the anvil.

India aims to become a global drone hub by 2030, but industry experts say that a lot needs to be done in areas related to deliveries by drone. Manufacturing, drone certification, dependence on foreign suppliers, inadequate supply of finance and skilled manpower and shortage of drone pilots are the major challenges.