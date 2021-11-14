Airbus says it can’t meet current demand for single-aisle jets

Airbus has outlined plans to exceed its pre-pandemic production rates of its A320neo single-aisle after cutting rates by more than a third at the start of the pandemic. It plans to lift production to 65 a month by 2023. The plane maker is also aiming to go further, telling suppliers that it wants to lift that rate to as many as 75 a month by 2025 or possibly higher. Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said Sunday that the Indigo deal supports that plan.

