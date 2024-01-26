Airbus SE poised to sign helicopter deal with India amid Emmanuel Macron's India visit
Airbus is expected to sign an agreement to build a helicopter assembly line in India, with Tata Advanced Systems overseeing production. The deal will see the production of H125 civil helicopters. An announcement is expected on Friday.
Airbus SE is on the verge of finalising an agreement to establish an assembly line for helicopters in India amid French President Emmanuel Macron's Republic Day visit to the country, Bloomberg reported. The deal is expected to be signed while Macron is in India, sources told the publication.