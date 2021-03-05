Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Airbus suffers slew of cancellations while deliveries lag output

Airbus suffers slew of cancellations while deliveries lag output

The logo of Airbus is pictured at the entrance of the Airbus facility in Bouguenais, near Nantes, France, July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/Files
1 min read . 10:59 PM IST Bloomberg

  • Deliveries are falling short of output after new coronavirus variants pushed countries across Europe back into lockdown
  • Airbus secured 11 new orders in February but suffered 92 cancellations

Airbus SE handed over 32 planes in February, an improvement from the previous month but not enough to keep pace with current production.

Deliveries are falling short of output after new coronavirus variants pushed countries across Europe back into lockdown. Airbus secured 11 new orders in February but suffered 92 cancellations, it said Friday.

The European company had set a brisk pace for jetliner handovers in the final months of 2020 as it raced to boost year-end tallies. The weak start to 2021 may explain a surprise announcement last month that deliveries would most likely be flat for the year.

