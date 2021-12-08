Airbus takes lead in bid to win Dutch KLM jet deal: Report

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Airbus has taken the lead in a bid to supply A321neo jets to Dutch airline KLM, potentially beating rival Boeing's 737 MAX, three people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

A decision could be taken by Franco-Dutch parent Air France-KLM as early as Thursday, the sources said.

Boeing remains in contention to keep its spot as supplier to the group's low-cost carrier Transavia, the people said, asking not to be named. Talks on the widely watched pair of deals could however go down to the wire and alter direction, they cautioned. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

