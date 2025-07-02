Aircel's second shot: Lenders push for fresh auction after rescue bid fails

Aircel Ltd which once boasted of 90 million customers before it crumbled under crushing debt may return to the auction block, after a previous attempt to rescue the telecom operator failed to take off.

Lenders to the bankrupt company are looking to restart the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP), after its previous winner could not secure clearance from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), a court petition showed. The lenders approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in October, and the tribunal's Mumbai bench heard the lenders in May, two people aware of the matter said.

“The majority lenders of Aircel entities constituting more than 80% of the voting share in each of the Aircel entities have decided to seek directions from this hon'ble tribunal (NCAT Mumbai) on re-initiation of CIRP of the Aircel entities," said the lenders' petition, a copy of which was seen by Mint. The tribunal will hear the matter next on 31 July.

Also Read | CCI to probe Asian Paints over alleged abuse of market dominance

The banking regulator had rejected UV Asset Reconstruction Co. Ltd's (UVARCL) bid to take over Aircel since it did not have net owned funds of ₹1,000 crore required to be a resolution applicant, the petition said.

Deteriorating assets

Apart from its tower and fibre assets, Aircel holds valuable wireless spectrum. However, whether the spectrum belongs to the company or the government is yet to be decided.

Lenders worry that the quality of Aircel's assets will deteriorate over time, and erode their recovery as well. A fresh valuation report will guide the committee of creditors to make a well-informed decision on the eligibility of the resolution plans based on the latest financials and liquidation and fair value of the Aircel entities, the petition said.

“Pendency of CIRP for such a long period has resulted in huge financial burden on the corporate debtors and will continue to prove detrimental to the interests of all the stakeholders if group insolvency for Aircel entities is not allowed by this Hon'ble Tribunal," the petition said.

Aircel was founded in 1999 by entrepreneur C. Sivasankaran, who sold it to Malaysia's Maxis for $1 billion in 2005. The company thrived in the decade after, before the entry of Reliance Jio and the price war that followed forced the exit of smaller players, including Aircel. The company, along with its units Aircel Cellular and Dishnet Wireless, filed for bankruptcy before NCLT in Mumbai in February 2018.

New process

Tower and fiber assets help telcos enhance network reach, reduce rollout costs, and provide a ready platform for expanding services. Satellite companies too can use them to bridge the gap between space and terrestrial assets and roll out services faster.

UVARCL, which won Aircel in a bankruptcy auction in 2019, may not object to a fresh process given the regulatory hurdle, a person aware of the matter said. Queries emailed to lead lender State Bank of India, law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas which represents Aircel and its group entities, and UVARCL remained unanswered.

“This time, if a fresh resolution process for Aircel is started, the NCLT has to take care of the gaps, which proved to be a show-stopper. They should separate out clean assets such as dark fiber, towers, data centres, and land and auction the same instead of going through the ARC (asset reconstruction company) route," said Satya N. Gupta, former principal advisor at the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

Also Read | Debt resolutions gather steam as NCLT vacancies filled

“There will be many buyers of passive infrastructure and the same will be valued appropriately by investors. For example, real estate investment trusts (REITs) will be able to monetize the assets better if allowed to participate through an open bidding process," Gupta added.

Heavy debt

CIRP involves appointing a resolution professional, forming a committee of creditors, inviting bids and a final sale. Proceeds from the sale are distributed to the financial and operational creditors. If the rescue plan fails, the company is sent into liquidation, where its assets are sold piecemeal.

Financial creditors who had claimed dues of ₹58,795 crore from Aircel and its entities Dishnet Wireless and Aircel Cellular Ltd, were to get ₹6,630 crore under the UVARCL resolution plan, implying a haircut of 89%. Similarly, the dues of operational creditors including the government, were at ₹36,856 crore. The plan offered operational creditors merely ₹56 crore.

Besides lead lender SBI, other Aircel lenders include Canara Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Bank of Baroda, Phoenix ARC, Standard Chartered Bank and Punjab National Bank. The Department of Telecom is an operational creditor.

Spectrum miscalculation

UVARCL had originally estimated that it would generate ₹800-1,300 crore through the sale of Aircel’s spectrum in the 1800 MHz and 2100 MHz bands. And this is where the estimates went kaput.

While telcos aggressively bid in spectrum auctions and consider airwaves as their most precious asset, the government believes the spectrum is merely leased to a telco, and must be surrendered in case of a default.

Its stand is that a bankrupt company cannot evade statutory dues and sell spectrum. The dispute continues before the Supreme Court, where Aircel's creditors have said DoT’s dues are operational, and therefore, cannot be given preferential treatment over financial creditors under IBC.