Aircel's second shot: Lenders push for fresh auction after rescue bid fails

Aircel was founded in 1999 by entrepreneur C. Sivasankaran, who sold it to Malaysia's Maxis for $1 billion in 2005. The company thrived in the decade after, before the entry of Reliance Jio and the price war that followed forced the exit of smaller players, including Aircel. The company, along with its units Aircel Cellular and Dishnet Wireless, filed for bankruptcy before NCLT in Mumbai in February 2018.