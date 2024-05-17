Companies
India’s considering aircraft graveyards for retired jets—and for cheaper parking
Anu Sharma 5 min read 17 May 2024, 03:38 PM IST
Summary
- A preliminary assessment by India’s airports authority suggests there is potential for aircraft boneyards, or graveyards, in the country. But it must first determine if there’s commercial interest in running such facilities
NEW DELHI : Among the many learnings from the covid-19 pandemic, one was that India’s aviation sector could do with a graveyard for aircraft. Not just for aircraft that have been retired and can be stripped for scraps, but also as a low-cost parking option for planes not in commission.
