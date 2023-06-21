PARIS : Indian airlines may face rising lease rentals as aircraft lessors with exposure to the country encounter funding challenges with some lenders withholding financing for planes leased to Indian carriers following Go Airlines (India) Ltd’s voluntary insolvency filing, a top executive at an Ireland-based aircraft leasing company said.

Filing for voluntary insolvency prevents aircraft lessors from reclaiming their planes for six months, leading to mounting dues and grounded jets. “There is no question that some of the counterparts that we deal with on the financing side, banks, lenders, etc. are very much pausing on providing capital to Indian airlines or lessors financing Indian exposure. They are stopping temporarily," said Andy Cronin, the chief executive officer of Avolon, in an interview.

While Cronin did not outline the extent of the increase in rentals for Indian carriers, some estimates suggest that it could rise by as much as 25%.

Avolon has approximately 50 aircraft on lease with multiple Indian airlines such as IndiGo, Air India, Vistara, and Akasa Air.

Low-fare airline Go First filed for insolvency on 2 May, and two days later, lessors moved the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to de-register over 20 aircraft they had leased to Go First.

Despite civil aviation norms requiring aircraft de-registration within five working days, Go First’s insolvency plea admission on the fifth day, 10 May, triggered a moratorium, freezing the airline’s assets. A separate legal battle between the main lessor, SMBC Aviation Capital, and the airline is being fought in local courts.

“It is really concerning. Anything which challenges our ability to secure aircraft adds cost and uncertainty to future financing plans for airlines as well as for lessors," Cronin said.

“However, I think, ultimately, the rule of law will prevail. We have seen this in some other jurisdictions, particularly during covid, where, for example, there were lower-level court rulings that were ultimately overturned by the higher courts. But the timing is unfortunate. I think the quicker this can be resolved, the better it is for the entire aviation industry," he added.

Ireland is the aircraft leasing capital of the world, and Indian airlines lease most of their planes from there.

Avolon reiterated that implementing the Cape Town Convention Bill in India will help provide security to investors and lessors investing in high-value aviation assets for India and its aviation market. The Indian civil aviation ministry is currently working on the Bill, and it is at the draft stage, a government official said, requesting anonymity.

“A middle ground will be a very swift resolution and return of the aircraft to the lessors. Not necessarily the full ratification if you just deliver what the Cape Town intends that’s okay but I think, ultimately, it does need to be resolved at the highest-level court," Cronin said.

However, there may be immediate repercussions for airlines and lessors.

“In the short term, there will be a limited number of financiers who are willing to add to their India exposure, so that should increase costs," Cronin said.

The company, which has about $2 billion worth of aircraft assets in India, signed an agreement on 20 June to buy 40 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft worth over $4 billion, taking its total order book of 737 MAX aircraft to 76. Despite the current challenges, the aircraft leasing company said it remains bullish on the Indian market, given the strong fundamentals.

“India has 700 aircraft, and China has 3,600 in service today. So, even just to get to the level of activity that we see in China, that’s an incremental 2,800 aircraft. That is a phenomenal number of aircraft...we see ingredients of infrastructure development, political change, stability...that sort of change is a leap change for the country and for the local market," Cronin said.

Indian airlines—IndiGo and Air India—have recently placed massive aircraft orders with Airbus and Boeing. A large number of aircraft will be inducted under the sale and leaseback model, in which the aircraft is sold to the lessor by the airline and then taken on lease.