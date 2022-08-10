OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Airfare to be free of price band from August end
NEW DELHI : The civil aviation ministry on Wednesday said that airfare will be free of price bands—specified minimum and maximum airfare fixed by the government that carriers can charge —with effect from 31 August in view of the recovery in the sector. 

