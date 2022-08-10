Airfare to be free of price band from August end2 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2022, 07:12 PM IST
- An official order from the ministry said that the decision was taken after a review of the status of domestic airline operations and passenger demand
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : The civil aviation ministry on Wednesday said that airfare will be free of price bands—specified minimum and maximum airfare fixed by the government that carriers can charge —with effect from 31 August in view of the recovery in the sector.