Airfares rise up to 33% as Holi drives demand
- Travel was also aided by an overall rise in demand for spiritual tourism
NEW DELHI :Travel linked to festivals such as Holi, and demand for spiritual and cultural destinations, led to an increase of up to 33% in airfares during the first half of March, industry executives said.
“Apart from festive travel demand, we are also seeing an overall increase in demand for spiritual tourism in March and April. Cultural destinations such as Varanasi and Tirupati witnessed one of the highest comebacks, and are the most-searched spiritual hubs for travel this year. We are also seeing a 50% increase in travel demand to cultural and pilgrimage destinations such as Mysuru, Madurai and Amritsar this summer," said Rajnish Kumar, co-founder and group chief product and technology officer at ixigo, an online travel portal.
Ixigo has seen a 30% increase in advance bookings for the Holi week for leisure travel to popular domestic and short-haul international destinations this year such as Jaipur, Goa, Kashmir, Dubai and Singapore. Average airfares across popular routes during the week also surged by up to 33% driven largely by strong demand, said the travel portal.
Travel portal EaseMyTrip, which has witnessed a similar trend, says it has seen a spike in airfares for short-haul overseas destinations such as Dubai and Singapore as well, while demand for travel to Mathura has doubled.
Festive travel during the first week of March has also spread out through the week, as the celebration of Holi has taken place on 6-7 March in some regions and on 7-8 March in others.
“As Holi is scheduled on a weekday, several working professionals have opted for work-from-home, allowing themselves to visit new places and tourist destinations on their list. As a consequence of surging demand, airfares have increased in the build-up to Holi," Rikant Pittie, co-founder, EaseMyTrip said.
Fares on the Mumbai-Goa route have surged 33%, Pune-Delhi by 23%, Delhi to Bengaluru and Lucknow by 20%, and New Delhi-Ranchi by 13%, according to ixigo.
“Another intriguing observation is that albeit the increase in airfares, people’s urge to travel has not been affected," Pittie added.
The fourth quarter is traditionally a weak one for airlines, but that seems to have changed. Average daily domestic air passenger numbers in the first week of March is above 430,000, higher than 420,000 in February, 405,000 in January, and 410,000 in December. In fact, the average daily passengers in the March quarter so far are stronger than the figures recorded in the festival months of October and November at 370,000 and 390,000, respectively.
The hospitality industry has also witnessed an increase in demand. Travel portal Kayak said it has seen an 89% increase in domestic hotel searches for the Holi travel period of 5-11 March from a year ago. This is despite a 41% increase in average tariff at 3- and 4-star domestic hotels during the same period.
“Indians are making the most of their time off, whether it’s a mid-week break or some more extended time off to enjoy the last of spring," Kayak India country manager Tarun Tahiliani said.
Demand is reflecting on train travel as well. To cater to the sudden increase in demand, Indian Railways has added 90 extra Holi special trains this month.
“While we initially saw a 27% rise in bus travel bookings from 1-8 March, there has been a sudden surge in travel bookings which have increased 50% week on week for travel from 10-12 March," Rohit Sharma, chief operating officer, AbhiBus said.