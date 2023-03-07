Airfares rise up to 33% as Holi drives demand

“Apart from festive travel demand, we are also seeing an overall increase in demand for spiritual tourism in March and April. Cultural destinations such as Varanasi and Tirupati witnessed one of the highest comebacks, and are the most-searched spiritual hubs for travel this year. We are also seeing a 50% increase in travel demand to cultural and pilgrimage destinations such as Mysuru, Madurai and Amritsar this summer," said Rajnish Kumar, co-founder and group chief product and technology officer at ixigo, an online travel portal.