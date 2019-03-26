Airfares set to stabilise as Jet Airways' rescue plan takes off

New Delhi: With distressed carrier Jet Airways seeking to clear at least part of the dues to aircraft leasing firms and pay salary arrears to pilots with the emergency finance raised from state run banks, air fares which have firmed up in recent weeks are set to stabilise.

Jet restoring part of it's fleet and SpiceJet leasing some of Jet's grounded planes will address airline industry's recent capacity reduction at a time summer travel requirement is on the rise. Domestic carriers served 23.8 million passengers in the January-February period of 2019, more than 7% the number of passengers travelled by air in the same period a year ago. Nine out of eleven carriers for which data is available with air safety regulator the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), have reported an increase in seats sold in February compared to January. Nine domestic carriers reported capacity utilization above 80% in February, indicating airline industry capacity utilization is approaching saturation.

Jet had said in its statement on Monday that it will leverage the ₹1,500 crore of interim finance received from lenders to partly clear pending dues towards lessors, vendors, creditors and employees in a phased manner. “The move will see Jet Airways re-deploy several of its grounded aircraft back into its network, helping renew many of the routes it had temporarily suspended, which will help restore normalcy of operations…," said Jet’s statement.

Jet is currently operating only about 34 of its aircraft out of the 119 it had before the current liquidity crisis hit the company, leading to flight cancellations. Air fares have risen in recent weeks on account of flight cancellations arising from a host of factors. DGCA grounded Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft on 12 March after a plane operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed earlier this month. Several international flights too have been cancelled on account of restrictions on using Pakistan airspace by commercial airlines due to tensions at the India-Pakistan border.

Prices of tickets booked a day in advance in key routes like Delhi-Mumbai have surged by about 23% in the last two weeks, as per data available from online ticket booking portals. With more flights getting pressed into service, flight cancellations are set to come down, which will ease the pressure on airlines. Carriers tend to jack up prices to prevent fresh bookings while they struggle to accommodate affected passengers of canceled flights. According to DGCA data, flight related problems accounted for more than half of all passenger complaints registered with airlines in February. It was only 28.5% of all complaints in January.