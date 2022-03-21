Airfares surge as jet fuel  prices  hit  a  peak

Airlines were blindsided by last week’s record hike in jet fuel prices, which promises to put a severe strain on their financials. In New Delhi, jet fuel price rose by a record 18.3% to ₹1,10,666.29 per kilolitre, crossing the ₹1 lakh mark for the first time. Prices in Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai rose to ₹1,14,979.70, ₹1,09,119.83 and ₹114,133.73 per kilolitre, respectively.

