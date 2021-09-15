Airfares zoom on soaring demand

A family of three will now have to pay as much as ₹60,000 for return tickets between New Delhi and Kochi if their travel is within three weeks of booking. Similarly, a family of three will have to pay about ₹45,000 for return tickets between New Delhi and Guwahati, even if tickets are booked up to three weeks before the travel date. On average, airfares between metropolitans are up at least 20-30% in September from a year ago.

