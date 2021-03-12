Airline in India offering covid test at 299 to get people flying

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One airline in India has hit upon a new way to make a bit of extra money while encouraging people back on planes -- sell them Covid-19 tests. SpiceJet Ltd., India’s second-largest carrier, is offering coronavirus screening to passengers for as little as ₹299 ($4). That’s about one-third the current market rate. SpiceHealth, the unit selling the tests, has also set up mobile-testing facilities for the general public in Mumbai and New Delhi, where starting from ₹499, people can come in or have a sample collected from their home.

So much red link has prompted airlines around the world to look for new revenue streams as they burn through cash. Australia’s Qantas Airways Ltd. last year rented out one of its Boeing Co. Dreamliners for sightseeing trips over Antarctica and sold items typically given away to premium passengers, including pajamas. Low-cost travel pioneer AirAsia Group Bhd. started an Amazon.com-style platform selling fresh fruit and vegetables.

Until vaccines have been administered widely, international travel isn't expected to resume in a meaningful way. Carriers could burn through as much as $95 billion this year, close to double the International Air Transport Association's previous forecast.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.