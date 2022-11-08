Will airline supply chain worries push up airfares?

Every airline is affected to some extent; but currently, IndiGo and GoFirst are chiefly bearing the brunt of it. IndiGo, India’s largest airline with a 58% market share, has grounded over 30 aircraft, accounting for more than 11% of its fleet. GoFirst, which has around 8% market share, has grounded more than 25 aircraft, or nearly 47% of its fleet for at least seven days, a Mint analysis of Flightradar24 data showed. Air India has chalked out a 15-month plan to lease 30 aircraft to meet immediate capacity requirement. Vistara recently faced a delay in delivery of a leased wide-body Boeing 787.