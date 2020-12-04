Airlines allowed to operate at 80% of pre-covid capacity

Meanwhile, credit rating agency Icra Ltd said in a report on Thursday that Indian airlines will post net losses of about ₹21,000 crore in FY21 following a raft of travel restrictions and amid diminishing travel appetite due to rising covid cases. The airlines will require additional funding of ₹37,000 crore over FY21 to FY23 to recover from losses and debt, it said, adding that it maintains a negative credit outlook on the airline industry.