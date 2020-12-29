Airlines aren’t making it easy to use covid credits

One example of Frontier frustration: Every time Kristen Dori rebooked a trip to keep the credit from expiring, she was charged predeparture baggage fees again and again, even though she never left home. She bought a ticket in February for a March trip and paid $133 for luggage, then canceled and got a credit. When she rebooked for a September trip, she says she had to pay another $144 for her bags and her husband’s round trip. That trip had to be canceled because of a family illness, so to keep the credit from expiring, she booked a trip for next May.