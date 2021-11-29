Airlines avoid Thanksgiving pitfalls as daily passengers top two million

Thanksgiving is always one of the busiest U.S. travel periods, and in the best of circumstances the crowds can cause headaches such as long security lines, packed parking lots, and waits for taxis and ride-shares. This year looked especially tenuous: Airlines that were caught off guard by the resurgence of travel demand in recent months have at times struggled to recover when things went off course, and carriers that expanded aggressively to capture rising demand have proven particularly vulnerable to bad weather or glitches that have caused their operations to unravel for days.

