State governments can help ease air travel if they let in air passengers testing covid-negative in quicker antigen tests instead of RT-PCR tests, two airline executives said.

Several states and Union territories insist on RT-PCR negative results from tests conducted within 72 hours of arrival, though labs may take up to four days to generate results after collecting samples. However, a rapid antigen test or RAT, though less accurate, can show results in less than 30 minutes.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in an advisory on 4 May advised doing away with RT-PCR tests for inter-state travel as the explosion of coronavirus cases puts immense pressure on testing labs. “However, state governments would need to implement this measure. This will also take pressure off laboratories conducting RT-PCR tests," a top executive at a Gurugram-based low-fare airline said.

“Air travel is the safest mode of transport when it comes to transmission of viruses. Airlines are also taking every precaution available to maintain social distancing and breaking the chain of transmission," the executive cited above said on condition of anonymity.

Currently, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal require negative RT-PCR test results to allow entry.

“Airlines are getting a lot of queries on restrictions (imposed by states). A lot of our booking partners and travel agents are also seeing similar queries. Uncertainties and delays in RT-PCR test results have possibly led to many cancelling their travel plans," said a top New Delhi-based airline executive, who also spoke under the condition of anonymity.

Jayaprakash Muliyil, chairman of the scientific advisory committee of ICMR’s National Institute of Epidemiology at Chennai, last week told Mint that it is better to seek antigen test reports, while also looking for symptoms at the airport, as neither RT-PCR nor antigen test are perfect in detecting the covid-19 virus.

Spokespersons of airlines like IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India, GoAir, Vistara and AirAsia India didn’t offer comments.

The surge in cases, insistence on RT-PCR negative results and state-level restrictions have led to a plunge in air traffic. Fewer Indians took to the skies for the sixth straight week during the week ended 8 May. The average number of daily fliers stood at 82,000 during the week, down from 126,000 the week earlier, an ICICI Securities report said.

