16 Sep 2022, 01:31 AM IST
- Indian carrier’s dedicated freighter fleet has seen dramatic rise, from just five to 28 aircraft in recent times
NEW DELHI : Indian airlines are increasing their cargo capacity, with the segment emerging as a critical and promising revenue stream in the last two years. India’s dedicated freighter fleet has seen a dramatic rise in numbers—from just five to 28 aircraft. The number is set to rise further as airlines are looking to add aircraft only for cargo operations, as it fared better than the passenger segment during the pandemic.