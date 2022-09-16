Airlines bet big on cargo ops

In FY20, around 25% of the trade in India by value terms, or $155 billion of goods, was ferried by air. This compares with the global average of 35%. Indian carriers only captured around 16.5% of international cargo volumes to and from India, according to CAPA India. “Although there may not be structural shifts in the near-medium term, there are significant opportunities for Indian carriers, especially on long-haul international routes as well as on domestic routes, if they invest in understanding the market," CAPA India said at a cargo webinar. In an attempt to boost the air cargo industry, the Centre plans to establish 33 new domestic cargo terminals by 2024-25, besides increasing air transportation of agricultural products via Krishi UDAN. Now, India has 21 international and 35 domestic cargo terminals.