Airlines brace for impact as supply chain issues emerge

There are visible challenges that Indian airlines are facing due to supply chain issues. For IndiGo, the largest airline in the country with a 58% market share, over 35 aircraft, or more than 12% of its fleet, have been grounded for at least seven days, a data analysis by Mint from Flightradar24 showed. The problem is not limited to IndiGo and is more severe for airlines such as GoFirst, which has around 8% market share and have a fleet size of 59 aircraft. Data analysis by Mint showed that more than 25 aircraft, or nearly 47% of its fleet, have been grounded for at least seven days. “The unavailability of spare engines and parts is a primary issue which has led most of these aircraft of IndiGo, GoFirst out of operations. It is not that spare engines are not being supplied at all. The pace of supply has been severely hit first by the covid-induced lockdowns worldwide impacting manufacturing lines and then with the slowdown due to the Ukraine war," an industry expert said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}