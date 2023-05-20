Airlines carry record 12.9 million passengers in April: DGCA

Airlines carry record 12.9 million passengers in April: DGCA2 min read . Updated: 20 May 2023, 12:17 AM IST
Air passenger traffic for the month was 22% higher than the same period a year ago but was around 0.04% lower than the traffic levels seen in the preceding month of March, the data showed.
Domestic airlines carried a record 12.9 million passengers in April, up by over 12% compared to the corresponding month of 2018 and by 17% from the same month in 2019, according to a Directorate General of Civil Aviation data.
