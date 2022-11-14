Airlines choose a gradual flight path for winter 2022

Solidity and fragility

In choices relating to their basket of centres, each of the four prominent domestic players appears to have taken a different flight path for the winter of 2022. Among the four, IndiGo has increased or retained capacity for three of every four of its centres—the highest. Following it is SpiceJet, though it is struggling with cash and credibility after a series of safety issues. Go First has seen cutbacks in 9 of every 10 routes.