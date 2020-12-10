Airlines do away with international change fees

Airlines do away with international change fees2 min read . 11:29 AM IST
- Delta and United join American in scrapping the charges to encourage global travel during pandemic
Major airlines are doing away with hefty fees to change international flights, as the carriers prepare to try to lure back globe-trotters next year.
Delta Air Lines Inc. and United Airlines Holdings Inc. said Wednesday that they are scrapping most international change fees for good, joining American Airlines Group Inc., which made a similar move last month. All three airlines said in August that they would permanently end flight-change fees for domestic flights.
