Airlines face a double whammy of high oil price, falling traffic

“We expect Q3FY22 financials to reflect the impact of higher crude oil prices, offset by higher demand. Thus, for IndiGo, we expect fuel cost per ASK to increase 11% q-o-q (quarter-on-quarter) in Q3FY22, while RASK is expected to rise by 16% q-o-q," it said. RASK, or revenue per available seat km, is a unit of measurement used to compare the efficiency of airlines.

