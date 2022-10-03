Airlines face a shortage of new Boeing, Airbus jets

During the worst of the pandemic, demand for new planes plummeted. Would-be passengers stayed home during lockdowns and travel restrictions, prompting airlines to ground much of their fleets and cancel or defer deliveries of new aircraft. The rebound in travel since then has airlines racing to keep up with demand. Carriers have also been battling to get enough spare parts to keep all their existing planes in the skies.

