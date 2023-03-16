Airlines, hotels hook outbound Indians

“We operate our largest airline flight load to India with connection to nine cities. Indian travellers were the most important travellers we always had," said Saminda Perera, general manager of marketing at SriLankan Airlines. “Even before the pandemic, the largest number of travellers came from India. And so, after our economic crisis, we decided to create a marketing offer, especially for India. We wanted to revive tourism from India, and since we are just a few hours away, it was a way by which we could showcase that our country was open for tourism and safe. We feel Indians can make quick trips here and also keep coming back. And also, at the moment, our top five-star hotels are much more affordable than Indian leisure hotels," Perera added.