NEW DELHI :
Fifteen passengers, who were found violating COVID-19 norms on domestic flights of three airlines this month, may be banned for three months by the carriers, senior officials of aviation regulator DGCA said on Wednesday.
The DGCA had on March 13 asked airlines to de-board passengers who do not wear their masks "properly" despite repeated warnings and take action against them as per its rules.