Airlines passenger traffic to rebound in FY22, says Icra

“Owing to the low base of FY2021, rising leisure travel and gradual opening up of corporate offices, FY2022 will witness a robust YoY (year-on-year) growth of about 78% in domestic air passenger traffic and about 164% in international air passenger traffic, assuming non-availability of Covid-19 vaccine on a wide scale up to H2CY2021. However, this will still be significantly lower than even FY16 levels," Icra added.