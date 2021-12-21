Airlines prepare for busy travel week despite omicron surge

Brad Wilson, 37 years old, canceled a planned trip to New York last weekend, in part to make sure that he can safely keep his plans to visit family in Michigan for Christmas. When he originally booked the New York trip back in October, the situation seemed stable, but his confidence started to wobble last week when he began hearing about long lines for testing there. A number of Broadway shows canceled performances, throwing his plans for the weekend into question. Then two friends in the city tested positive for Covid-19, despite having been vaccinated and having had booster shots.