Airlines renegotiate contracts with vendors to cut, defer costs

IndiGo, which is operating at 20% of capacity, has got about 50% relief on supplementary rentals as a large part of its fleet is grounded. Supplemental rent is collected during the term of the lease by leasing companies to cover the cost of maintenance. “Supplementary rentals are purely driven by the amount of flying that you do. So, if we are not flying, supplementary rentals don’t accrue," chief financial officer Aditya Pande said last week.