Airlines, restaurant chains join the subscription bandwagon

Alaska Airlines in February began offering its Flight Pass subscription program for credits toward round-trip flights within California, between California and Nevada or California and Arizona. A plan starting at $49 a month covers six trips a year and requires passengers to book tickets 14 days before they travel, while a tier that starts at $199 a month allows customers to book six excursions up to two hours before takeoff. The customer also has to cover airport taxes and fees for each flight and some popular routes require extra fees.