Airlines say fliers are flocking back, despite higher ticket prices

But airline executives have said they are confident that travelers will still be willing to pay up, even as fares rise to account for rising fuel costs. Major U.S. airlines said Tuesday that their revenues in the first quarter will likely be at the high end of what they had expected at the start of the year, or better. Airline shares jumped Tuesday morning: Delta recently traded up over 9%, United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares rose 9.7%, and American Airlines Group Inc. shares climbed nearly 8%.

