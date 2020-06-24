Airlines seek to defer payments of insurance premium

“Just like any other cost element, we are looking to better our terms with our insurers as well," an IndiGo spokesperson said. “This means both a reduction in rate and betterment of credit terms. We are leveraging our long standing relationships with our insurers and highlighting what makes IndiGo unique. We have an excellent track record across all our insurance products with a very low claim ratio which translates into lower premiums for us," the spokesperson said, adding the company is not looking at a short-term cover.