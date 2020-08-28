Airlines seeking debt recast likely to face headwinds

“Airlines today follow the asset-light approach to trim costs and thus have minimal assets that can be kept as collateral to raise money from lenders," said a second person, a senior executive with a low-fare airline. “Banks are hesitant to lend to a stressed sector, especially after closure of airlines such as Jet Airways and Kingfisher Airlines, which owed huge amounts to them. This creates a liquidity problem, especially during a crisis like this," he said.