Airlines to reimburse passengers for involuntary seat downgrade

In case of international flights, a passenger will be reimbursed 30% of the cost of the ticket including taxes for flights of distance up to 1500 km. If the distance covered by an international flight is between 1500 km and 3500 km, then airlines will need to pay 50% of the cost of air fare to the passenger and in case the distance is beyond 3500 km, then airlines will reimburse 75% of the fare amount.