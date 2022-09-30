Airlines under Tata umbrella rivals for now: Vistara CEO4 min read . Updated: 30 Sep 2022, 12:34 AM IST
We are not back to pre-covid numbers in totality, but Jul-Sep is kind of the weakest quarter for airlines, said Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan
NEW DELHI : Full-service airline Vistara will continue to view other airlines under the Tata umbrella as competition until there is a decision from its shareholders on the future of its identity, chief executive officer Vinod Kannan said. After seven years of operations, Vistara, a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, recently secured the No.2 spot in the domestic aviation market, with a 9.7% market share in August. Edited excerpts from an interview: