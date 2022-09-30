Airlines under Tata umbrella rivals for now: Vistara CEO

Aircraft deliveries take a while, but there are offers available on the secondary market. So, there are offers from lessors that we can look at. So, on a short-term basis, we can look at interim fitting of capacity. It is not so much of a concern; we know that if we need to, then we can get offers on the market. We are always engaged with the OEMs and the lessors, but the priority for us right now is to make sure we get the remaining aircraft of the 70-aircraft order. There have been delays to the Airbus aircraft, and on the Boeing side, our main ask is to get clarity on when we are getting the remaining four B787s.

