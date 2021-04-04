Airlines want vaccine passports but don’t want to pay for them
- As Europe plans document to store Covid-19 data, industry raises concerns about potential costs
Airlines are resisting early European Union plans that could push some of the costs and responsibility for implementing vaccination passports onto the industry.
The EU is moving ahead with plans to roll out a “Digital Green Certificate"—a document to store Covid-19 information such as vaccination records and test results. Governments, airports and airlines hope that will spur travel across the bloc by making it easier to check if passengers have been inoculated.
