‘Airlines will have to rejig contracts, raise capital to survive’

A recovery of India’s air passenger traffic could be delayed by at least 9-12 months due to the second wave of covid-19, HSBC Global Research said in a recent report. “Although the vaccination programme could boost demand a little, the covid-19 spread is far wider this year. The recovery last year was much stronger in tier-2 and tier-3 cities since the impact of covid-19 was less there but the impact this year is much more severe across India," HSBC said, adding that it expects 80 million domestic passengers this fiscal, a 44% decline from FY20 before covid struck.

