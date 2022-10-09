Airlines with poor slot utilization may lose them sooner2 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2022, 10:43 PM IST
- A more frequent review of airport slots will ensure that an airport utilizes its resources optimally
NEW DELHI : The civil aviation ministry is considering a proposal to reallocate airport slots to airlines every two months based on utilization levels, departing from the current practice of reviewing it after a year, to utilize scarce capacity better, two officials said.