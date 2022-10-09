Airlines with poor slot utilization may lose them sooner

“The trigger is always those slots which are allotted but not used fully. For example, over the years, the focus of Air India became more international and their domestic slots utilization went down and IndiGo and SpiceJet complained. There have also been complaints by airport operators when airlines don’t operate slots allocated to them as this leads to loss of revenue," an airports executive said, requesting anonymity. “It may help the new entrants, but for them, too, it will be a challenge in the long term."