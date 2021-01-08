According to the government’s distribution plan, manufacturers will first transport the vaccines to the four primary vaccine stores—at Karnal in Haryana, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai—and from there, it will be transported in bulk to the 37 state vaccine stores for further distribution to district vaccines stores. “Each state has prepared its priority group list of healthcare and frontline workers and sent them to the Centre and requested for the number of doses they require. This will be the determining factor for the distribution of the vaccines," said Samiran Panda, head of epidemiology and communicable diseases division of Indian Council of Medical Research. Panda is also a member of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC), which is tasked with coming out with strategies for fair distribution of vaccines.