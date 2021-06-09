Airports are not generating sufficient cash flows to sustain operations: APAO

"Airport operators in India have suffered catastrophically from the ongoing covid-19 outbreak in terms of its traffic base, revenues, and cash balance from March last year. While the first wave of the pandemic had already wiped-out traffic in FY 21 denting the financials of the airports, the onset of the 2nd wave of COVID-19 has further compounded the crisis as domestic passenger traffic has dropped to less than 18-25% of pre-COVID levels," APAO said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}