Airports could be busiest on Oct 21 due to a Diwali traffic

New Delhi, Goa, Mumbai, Port Blair, Bengaluru, Srinagar, Patna, Kochi have emerged among the top searched destinations for return domestic economy flights.
Domestic search insights indicate that October 21 will be the busiest day at Indian airports as people look to travel to their hometowns or leisure destinations for the festival of Diwali, travel search engine KAYAK said.
The most searched departure date for return economy domestic flights from Indian airports during this period is October 21, KAYAK said.
The most expensive day to fly for return economy domestic flights for the festival season is seen to be October 22 while the cheapest day among the festival days is Oct 19, the travel portal added.
Travellers are also looking at international destinations for travel during the Diwali season despite fares being higher than pre-pandemic levels. Dubai, Bangkok, Maldives, New York, Singapore, London, Turkey, and Vietnam are among the most searched destinations for return international economy flights over the Diwali period.
This is also despite the higher room fares in hotels overseas. Data from KAYAK suggests that the average price for one night in a double room in a 3-4 star hotel room overseas for Indian travellers is about ₹16,434, around 24% higher than pre-pandemic levels.
Average fares for return economy international flights have risen by around 40% to around ₹67,543 in 2022, KAYAK said.