Airports in India record 35% more passengers in Aug

Scheduled international flights remain suspended at least till September-end because of the pandemic, which is likely to be extended. Only flights under bilateral air bubbles, which is a mechanism to resume flights between India and other nations with preconditions during the pandemic, special, and cargo flights are allowed to operate. India has bilateral air bubble agreements with 28 countries, including Bangladesh, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Maldives, the Netherlands, the UAE, the UK, and the US.