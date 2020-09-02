Airports platform will create strategic benefits for the group: Gautam Adani

From a medium to long-term perspective, Mumbai is well on its way to become one of the top five global metropolitan centres of 21st century. Adani said Mumbai airport is expected to be the nation’s leading airport as well as a core domestic and international hub as passenger traffic five-fold and India builds 200 additional airports to handle over 1 billion domestic and international passengers across the Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities, majority of which will connect to Mumbai.