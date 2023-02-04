Telecom giant Bharti Airtel has raised its direct stake in Indus Towers held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Nettle Infrastructure. In another development, Airtel has also announced the launch of its cutting-edge 5G services in Itanagar.

Airtel increased its stake by acquiring another 23.01% in Indus Tower --- taking its total shareholding to 47.95% in the latter.

As per the PTI report, Bharti Airtel has acquired the 23.01% stake in Indus Towers from Nettle to directly own 47.95% of the mobile tower firm.

Earlier, Airtel held 24.94% of Indus Tower through its mentioned subsidiary.

Also, on Saturday, in its regulatory filing, Airtel announced that Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout. Customers with 5G-enabled devices will enjoy high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread. Currently operational at H-sector, Chandan Nagar, Sanki Park, Dony Polo Vidya Bhawan, BB Plaza, P-sector, Zero Point, Jully Basti, Bank Tiniali, Gohpur Tiniali, Secretariat in Itanagar. Airtel will augment its network, making its services available across the city in due course of time.

Airtel's 5G Plus is expected to bolster the entire portfolio of services that Airtel offers. Additionally, it will allow superfast access to High-Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos, and more. With this launch, India will get a fillip to economic growth as Airtel 5G Plus revolutionizes education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility, and logistics.

In the last one year, Airtel has demonstrated the power of 5G with a host of powerful use cases that will change the way customers lead their lives and do business, the filing said.

On BSE, Airtel shares closed at ₹793.05 apiece up by 2% on Friday. Indus Towers stock finished at ₹143.35 apiece marginally up on the exchange.