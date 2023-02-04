Airtel acquires additional 23% stake in Indus Tower via subsidiary Nettle Infra
- Airtel increased its stake by acquiring another 23.01% in Indus Tower --- taking its total shareholding to 47.95% in the latter.
Telecom giant Bharti Airtel has raised its direct stake in Indus Towers held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Nettle Infrastructure. In another development, Airtel has also announced the launch of its cutting-edge 5G services in Itanagar.
